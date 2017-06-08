Home / MENA / Gulf states squeeze Qatar as U.S., Kuwait probe for solution to row

Gulf states squeeze Qatar as U.S., Kuwait probe for solution to row

DOHA (Reuters) – Gulf Arab states piled pressure on Qatar on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump and Kuwait's emir worked to end a row and resolve what Qataris say amounts to a blockade of their country, an investment powerhouse and supplier of gas to world markets.
