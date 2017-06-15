Home / World / Growing awareness of colonial past fuels radicalisation, says Czech minister

Growing awareness of colonial past fuels radicalisation, says Czech minister

1 hour ago World Comments Off on Growing awareness of colonial past fuels radicalisation, says Czech minister

Lubomír Zaorálek, likely Social Democrat candidate for prime minister, says in dark speech that the west has 20 years to reach a settlement with Muslim world

An awakening in the Muslim world about the atrocities committed in the west’s colonial past is feeding contemporary radicalisation of communities, said the Czech foreign minister on Wednesday.

In a dark speech that he described as brutal and difficult, Lubomír Zaorálek, the likely Social Democrat candidate for prime minister in the October elections, warned that the west had about 20 years to reach a settlement with the Muslim world.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Virginia shooting: gunman was leftwing activist with record of domestic violence

James ‘Tom’ Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old white man killed during a shootout with police, was previously arrested for domestic battery Steve Scalise in ‘critical condition’, hospital saysJames “Tom” Hodgkinson, the gunman who shot congressman Steve Scalise during an attack on a Republican congressional baseball practice session on Wednesday, was a leftwing political activist with a record of domestic violence. Hodgkinson, 66, died from injuries sustained during a shootout with police. He was previously based in Belleville, Illinois, but had been living in Alexandria, Virginia, the site of Wednesday’s shooting, for the past two months. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.