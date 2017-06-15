Growing awareness of colonial past fuels radicalisation, says Czech minister

Lubomír Zaorálek, likely Social Democrat candidate for prime minister, says in dark speech that the west has 20 years to reach a settlement with Muslim world

An awakening in the Muslim world about the atrocities committed in the west’s colonial past is feeding contemporary radicalisation of communities, said the Czech foreign minister on Wednesday.

In a dark speech that he described as brutal and difficult, Lubomír Zaorálek, the likely Social Democrat candidate for prime minister in the October elections, warned that the west had about 20 years to reach a settlement with the Muslim world.

