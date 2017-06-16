Home / World / Greek bailout deal agreed as creditors approve €8.5bn loan – as it happened

Greek bailout deal agreed as creditors approve €8.5bn loan – as it happened

1 hour ago World Comments Off on Greek bailout deal agreed as creditors approve €8.5bn loan – as it happened

Eurozone finance ministers agree to lend Greece €8.5bn under its bailout programme, with a commitment to debt relief in the future

Earlier:

And finally… Greece’s prime minister has hailed the deal.

Alexis Tsipras tweeted that

Today Greece is turning a page. We have an agreement that corresponds to the sacrifices of the Greek people.

Σήμερα η Ελλάδα γυρίζει σελίδα. Έχουμε μια συμφωνία που ανταποκρίνεται στις θυσίες του ελληνικού λαού. (1/2)

With unity and determination we move forward for fair growth and the healing of the wounds of the crisis.

Με ενότητα και αποφασιστικότητα προχωράμε μπροστά για τη δίκαιη ανάπτυξη και την επούλωση των πληγών της κρίσης. (2/2)

#Greece secured a Eur 8.5bn loan tranche. Else is pretty much hot air. Country remains stuck in a vicious cycle. Good luck with it.

Here are some photos from today’s eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg, where the Greek bailout deal was agreed:

Continue reading…

Check Also

French politician left unconscious while out campaigning

Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet, who is standing in elections on Sunday, fell after man threw leaflets in her face in market A French politician and candidate in this Sunday’s parliamentary elections was left unconscious after an altercation with a protester while out campaigning. Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet, a former government minister who unsuccessfully stood to be mayor of Paris, was approached and insulted by a passerby as she handed out leaflets in a market in the city. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.