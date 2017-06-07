GNA education minister banned from visiting east

By Hadi Fornaji Tunis, 7 June 2017: The acting interior minister in the Beida-based interim government, Brigadier Hussein Elabbar has banned the Presidency Council’s education minister, Otman Abdul Jalil, from entering the east of the country. According to a Beida interior ministry spokesman, the order was issued after Abdul Jalil had allegedly announced his […]Original Article
Check Also
Triplets born in Benghazi
By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 6 June 2017: A Benghazi woman has given birth to triplets at the city’s Ibn Sina Clinic. The babies, two boys and a girl were born yesterday in the clinic, a private facility connected to local oil firm AGOCO. The name of the family has not been released but it [...]