Ghariani, Belhaj, Sallabi and BDB on Saudi terror list

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 9 June 2017: Sadek Al Ghariani, the increasingly isolated Tripoli-based grand mufti, together with Abdulhakim Belhadj, Ali Salabi, his brother Ismail, Mahdi Al-Harati and the entire Bengahzi Defence Brigades have been named as terrorists by the Saudis backed the Emiratis, Egyptians and Bahrainis. Their names have appears on a list […]Original Article
Check Also
Alleged human trafficker and 168 migrants arrested in Zliten
By Libya Herald reporter. Tripoli, 9 July 2017: A Libyan man said to be running one of the biggest human trafficking rings in the country was arrested last night along with 168 illegal migrants in Zliten. The man, who has been named as Hisham Hammadi, was caught when forces from Misrata’s and Zliten’s joint operations [...]