German foreign minister in Tripoli

By Jamie Prentis. Tunis, 8 June 2017: Germany’s foreign minister arrived in Tripoli today for largely migration-focused talks with the UN-backed government. Following a discussion described as “fruitful” with Presidency Council (PC) leader Faiez Serraj, Sigmar Gabriel, who is also Chancellor Angel Merkel’s deputy, insisted Germany still supported the Libya Dialogue and the UN-backed government’s […]Original Article
