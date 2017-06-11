German authorities free Britons detained after easyJet flight diverted

Three men who were held after passengers reported they were talking about ‘terrorist matters’ are released without charge

German authorities have released without charge three British men detained in Germany late on Saturday after their conversations onboard an easyJet flight from Slovenia to London prompted the pilot to divert to Cologne.

“The criminal investigation against them has been halted. No evidence was found,” a local police spokesman said. “We now believe that there was never any real danger.”

Continue reading…