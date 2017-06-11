Gaddafi’s son said to be freed in Libya, whereabouts unclear

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) – Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has left the town of Zintan where he had been held since 2011 after being freed by an armed group, according to one of his lawyers and a statement from the brigade. Original Article
