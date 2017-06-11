Home / MENA / Gaddafi’s son said to be freed in Libya, whereabouts unclear: lawyer

Gaddafi’s son said to be freed in Libya, whereabouts unclear: lawyer

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) – Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been freed by an armed group holding him in the western town of Zintan where he was taken after the 2011 revolt against his father, according to one of his lawyers and a statement from the brigade.
