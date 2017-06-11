Gabrielle Giffords: warship launched in name of shooting survivor

Ex-congresswoman who was gunned down by Jared Loughner in 2011 attends commissioning of $475m navy vessel

The US navy’s newest combat ship, the USS Gabrielle Giffords, has gone into service carrying the name of the former Arizona congresswoman who was injured in a 2011 shooting.

Giffords told a crowd at the ceremony in the Texas Gulf coast city of Galveston that she was honored the 421ft ship will carry her name and the vessel is “strong and tough, just like her crew”.

