Home / MENA / From ‘caliph’ to fugitive: IS leader Baghdadi’s new life on the run

From ‘caliph’ to fugitive: IS leader Baghdadi’s new life on the run

1 hour ago MENA Comments Off on From ‘caliph’ to fugitive: IS leader Baghdadi’s new life on the run

BAGHDAD/ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) – Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is on the brink of losing the two main centers of his 'caliphate' but even though he is on the run, it may take years to capture or kill him, officials and experts said.
Original Article

Check Also

UAE exempts Qataris married to Emiratis from expulsion order: paper

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will not deport Qataris who are married to Emirati nationals, Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National reported on Monday, a week after severing ties with Doha and giving Qataris 14 days to leave.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.