Friday briefing: Election leaves Britain with hung parliament

Theresa May torches her Commons majority … Labour celebrating after gaining dozens of seats … and elsewhere, James Comey’s devastating testimony on Trump-Russia
Good morning – Warren Murray here to tell you how it all turned out.
Theresa May torches her Commons majority … Labour celebrating after gaining dozens of seats … and elsewhere, James Comey’s devastating testimony on Trump-Russia
Good morning – Warren Murray here to tell you how it all turned out.
Brown bear protecting three cubs closes Poenari Castle used by Romania’s Vlad the Impaler in the 15th century While Dracula’s legend usually fails to scare tourists away from the blood-sucking vampire’s 15th century castle, a large, furry and protective mother bear has had more success. Romanian authorities have declared Poenari castle off limits after visitors climbing the 1,480 steps up to the ruins had close shaves with the animal and her three cubs. Continue reading...