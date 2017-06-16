Home / World / French politician left unconscious while out campaigning

French politician left unconscious while out campaigning

1 hour ago World Comments Off on French politician left unconscious while out campaigning

Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet, who is standing in elections on Sunday, fell after man threw leaflets in her face in market

A French politician and candidate in this Sunday’s parliamentary elections was left unconscious after an altercation with a protester while out campaigning.

Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet, a former government minister who unsuccessfully stood to be mayor of Paris, was approached and insulted by a passerby as she handed out leaflets in a market in the city.



