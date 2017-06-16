French politician left unconscious while out campaigning

Eurozone finance ministers agree to lend Greece €8.5bn under its bailout programme, with a commitment to debt relief in the future
Greek deal announced tonight
But debt relief must wait until 2018
IMF come on board, but no money yet
Christine Lagarde: It's 2nd best solution
Moscovici: Light at end of tunnel
And finally... Greece’s prime minister has hailed the deal.
Alexis Tsipras tweeted that
Today Greece is turning a page. We have an agreement that corresponds to the sacrifices of the Greek people.
Σήμερα η Ελλάδα γυρίζει σελίδα. Έχουμε μια συμφωνία που ανταποκρίνεται στις θυσίες του ελληνικού λαού. (1/2)
With unity and determination we move forward for fair growth and the healing of the wounds of the crisis.
Με ενότητα και αποφασιστικότητα προχωράμε μπροστά για τη δίκαιη ανάπτυξη και την επούλωση των πληγών της κρίσης. (2/2)
