French parliamentary election polls point to Macron landslide

First-round results for overseas voters have La République En Marche candidates ahead in 10 out of 11 constituencies

Emmanuel Macron’s new centrist party could be within reach of a clear majority in parliamentary elections, with his candidates this week topping the first-round vote in almost all constituencies for French voters abroad.



First-round voting across France will take place on 11 June with a final round on 18 June, but French voters who live abroad and choose their own members of parliament for “overseas constituencies” voted early due to security restrictions on online voting.

