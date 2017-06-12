Home / World / French elections: Macron’s party buoyant but turnout slumps

French elections: Macron’s party buoyant but turnout slumps

1 hour ago World Comments Off on French elections: Macron’s party buoyant but turnout slumps

President urges voters to get on the move after his party’s strong showing in first round of parliamentary elections is tempered by record low turnout

Emmanuel Macron’s fledging centrist party La République En Marche has launched a drive to get voters out in the second round of the French parliamentary elections after its very strong first round showing was marred by a record low turnout.

“France is back,” the prime minister, Édouard Philippe, declared triumphantly after first round voting on Sunday put La REM on course for a crushing victory and an overwhelming parliamentary majority, as the traditional parties that once dominated French politics took a drubbing.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Putin critic Alexei Navalny detained on day of protests across Russia

Anti-corruption campaigner is seeking to capitalise on growing support by repeating protests that rattled the Kremlin in March Police have detained hundreds of people, including the prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny, on a day of unsanctioned anti-Kremlin protests across Russia. Navalny’s wife Yulia wrote on his Twitter feed that he had been arrested outside his house as he set off for a protest in Moscow that he had called to demonstrate the growing momentum behind his movement. Police later confirmed the arrest, saying he could be jailed for up to 15 days on charges of failing to follow police orders and violating public order. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.