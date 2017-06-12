French elections: Macron’s party buoyant but turnout slumps

President urges voters to get on the move after his party’s strong showing in first round of parliamentary elections is tempered by record low turnout

Emmanuel Macron’s fledging centrist party La République En Marche has launched a drive to get voters out in the second round of the French parliamentary elections after its very strong first round showing was marred by a record low turnout.

“France is back,” the prime minister, Édouard Philippe, declared triumphantly after first round voting on Sunday put La REM on course for a crushing victory and an overwhelming parliamentary majority, as the traditional parties that once dominated French politics took a drubbing.

Continue reading…