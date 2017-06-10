French elect parliament as polls forecast Macron landslide

Check Also

Town that witnessed some of Britain’s worst race riots in 2001 still seeks cohesionA homemade union flag and cards with words such as “democracy” and “multifaith” adorn the window of the children’s nursery that stands on what – 16 years ago – was a key flashpoint in some of Britain’s worst race riots. It was here in May 2001 that a firebomb came crashing through a window of the Live and Let Live pub as Oldham became one of a number of northern English towns to be rocked by a wave of violence that raised questions about segregation, integration and the relations between white Britons and their Asian neighbours. Continue reading...