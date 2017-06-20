French defence minister resigns over inquiry into misuse of funds

Sylvie Goulard, who is second minister to go in 24 hours, steps down over allegations her MoDem party misused European funds

France’s newly appointed defence minister Sylvie Goulard has resigned from government after a magistrate launched a preliminary investigation into allegations her party misused European parliament funds.



Goulard, who only took up her post in Emmanuel Macron’s administration a month ago, stepped down on Tuesday. She is the second high-profile minister to go in less than 24 hours.

