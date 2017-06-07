PARIS (Reuters) – France created a new counter-terrorism task force on Wednesday comprised of all intelligence services that will coordinate responses to attacks, a day after a man carrying Algerian papers attacked police officers outside the Notre Dame cathedral.
France creates new counter-terrorism task force after Notre Dame attack
