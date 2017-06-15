France 24 staff strike over work conditions

Paris HQ picketed as 120 TV news staff stop work amid claims broadcaster reneged on deal over ‘unhealthy’ shift hours

Journalists and technicians at the TV network France 24 have staged a walkout, accusing their employers of reneging on a deal on working conditions.

More than 120 staff at the news channel stopped work for 24 hours on Thursday and picketed its headquarters in protest at what they claimed was the company’s refusal to implement a 2015 agreement addressing “unsociable and unhealthy” hours.

