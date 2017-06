Four dead in San Francisco shooting after UPS worker opens fire at facility

Witnesses describe ‘chaos’ after gunman fatally shot three and injured two others before turning the gun on himself

Four people are dead after an employee opened fire at a UPS facility in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, killing three and injuring two before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Officers responding to the scene encountered multiple shooting victims before cornering the shooter, whose identity was not divulged, assistant police chief Toney Chaplin said at a news conference.

