Home / Libya / Former deputy PM Awad Barasi denies HoR terrorist allegations

Former deputy PM Awad Barasi denies HoR terrorist allegations

23 mins ago Libya Comments Off on Former deputy PM Awad Barasi denies HoR terrorist allegations

By Jamie Prentis. Tunis, 14 June 2017: The list of individuals and organisations disputing their inclusion on the House of Representatives (HoR) “terrorist” list continues to grow. The latest is former deputy premier Awad Al-Barasi who has said he is “astonished” to find his name on the document. He has announced that he is consulting […]Original Article

Check Also

UN report cites numerous sources of illegal funding for Libyan militias

By Sami Zaptia. London, 14 June 2017: A UN report has concluded that ‘‘a variety of sources of funding are available to (Libyan) armed groups’’, assessing that there are ‘‘four important sources of funding: fuel smuggling, trafficking in persons, interference with institutions and the local arms trade. Previous findings on income from other criminal activities [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.