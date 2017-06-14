Former deputy PM Awad Barasi denies HoR terrorist allegations

By Jamie Prentis. Tunis, 14 June 2017: The list of individuals and organisations disputing their inclusion on the House of Representatives (HoR) “terrorist” list continues to grow. The latest is former deputy premier Awad Al-Barasi who has said he is “astonished” to find his name on the document. He has announced that he is consulting […]Original Article
