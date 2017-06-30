Home / MENA / Five suicide bombers attack Lebanese army during raids

Five suicide bombers attack Lebanese army during raids

17 hours ago MENA Comments Off on Five suicide bombers attack Lebanese army during raids

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Five suicide bombers attacked Lebanese soldiers as they raided two Syrian refugee camps in the Arsal area at the border with Syria on Friday and a sixth militant threw a hand grenade at a patrol, the army said.
Original Article

Check Also

‘Carrot, not stick’: Israel pushes its curriculum in Palestinian schools

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Young Palestinian Faris Abu-Mayyaleh will soon find out how he did in his final high school exams, in which he answered questions about Israel's founding fathers and the history of Zionism.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.