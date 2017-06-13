‘Five Eyes’ talks to focus on encryption: Australian PM

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Officials from the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand will meet next month to discuss plans to press technology firms to share encrypted data with security agencies, Australia's prime minister said on Tuesday. Original Article
