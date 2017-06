Three children and two adults who tried to rescue them die after incident in Akyazı, Sakarya province, according to reports

Five people, including two teenagers and a 12-year-old, have been electrocuted in a water park in north-western Turkey.

The three children were struck by an electrical current in a swimming pool at the park, in the town of Akyazı, Sakarya province, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

