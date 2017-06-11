Home / MENA / Fighting breaks out amongst Syrian rebels in city of al Bab

Fighting breaks out amongst Syrian rebels in city of al Bab

11 mins ago

AMMAN (Reuters) – Turkish-backed rebels fought each other on Sunday in the Syrian town of al Bab in the first bout of rebel fighting since they seized the town this year from Islamic State militants, rebels and witnesses said.
