Breaking News
Home / MENA / FBI helps South Sudan in murder and rape trial

FBI helps South Sudan in murder and rape trial

Editor 1 hour ago MENA Comments Off on FBI helps South Sudan in murder and rape trial 5 Views

JUBA (Reuters) – A U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation official is helping South Sudan to prosecute suspects in the murder of a South Sudanese aid worker and rape of his foreign colleagues, the U.S. embassy said on Tuesday.
Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

Kuwait seeks to mediate Arab crisis over Qatar

DOHA/DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, hoping to heal a damaging rift between Qatar and powerful Arab states over the former' s alleged support of Islamist militants and of political and religious rival Iran.

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved