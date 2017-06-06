JUBA (Reuters) – A U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation official is helping South Sudan to prosecute suspects in the murder of a South Sudanese aid worker and rape of his foreign colleagues, the U.S. embassy said on Tuesday.
FBI helps South Sudan in murder and rape trial
