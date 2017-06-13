F-35 fighter jet performs aerial manoeuvres at the Farnborough Airshow – archive video

The F-35s was a star attraction at the 2016 Farnborough Airshow. The $100m fighter jet is considered to be the most advanced of its kind, but it has been plagued with cost overruns and technical difficulties throughout its development. The US air force has now grounded dozens of the fighter jets after concerns over oxygen supplies following pilots experiencing symptoms resembling hypoxia – a shortage of oxygen to the brain
