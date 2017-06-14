AMMAN (Reuters) – U.S. troops based in Syria's southeastern desert have expanded their footprint, rebels there say, increasing the risk of direct ground confrontation between the Americans and Iran-backed pro-government forces.
Original Article
Exclusive: U.S. expands presence in Syrian desert, rebels say
AMMAN (Reuters) – U.S. troops based in Syria's southeastern desert have expanded their footprint, rebels there say, increasing the risk of direct ground confrontation between the Americans and Iran-backed pro-government forces.