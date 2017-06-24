WASHINGTON (Reuters) – In a highly unusual intervention, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to remove Iraq and Myanmar from a U.S. list of the world's worst offenders in the use of child soldiers, disregarding the recommendations of State Department experts and senior U.S. diplomats, U.S. officials said.
Exclusive: Overruling diplomats, U.S. to drop Iraq, Myanmar from child soldiers’ list
