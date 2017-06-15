Ex-North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier treated for ‘severe neurological injury’

College student in Cincinnati hospital after returning from Pyongyang in coma

Warmbier’s father says son was ‘terrorized and brutalized’ during detention

An American college student who was imprisoned in North Korea and returned to his home state of Ohio in a coma suffered a “severe neurological injury,” according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Otto Warmbier is in stable condition at the University of Cincinnati medical center with his mother by his side, spokeswoman Kelly Martin said on Thursday. Doctors planned an update later Thursday.

