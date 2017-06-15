Home / World / Ex-North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier treated for ‘severe neurological injury’

Ex-North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier treated for ‘severe neurological injury’

4 mins ago World Comments Off on Ex-North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier treated for ‘severe neurological injury’

  • College student in Cincinnati hospital after returning from Pyongyang in coma
  • Warmbier’s father says son was ‘terrorized and brutalized’ during detention

An American college student who was imprisoned in North Korea and returned to his home state of Ohio in a coma suffered a “severe neurological injury,” according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Otto Warmbier is in stable condition at the University of Cincinnati medical center with his mother by his side, spokeswoman Kelly Martin said on Thursday. Doctors planned an update later Thursday.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Turkey’s opposition begins protest march over MP’s imprisonment

Hundreds taking part in 250-mile trek from Ankara to Istanbul after CHP lawmaker Enis Berberoğlu was jailed for 25 years Turkey’s main opposition party has begun a march from the country’s capital, Ankara, to its largest city, Istanbul, to protest against the imprisonment of an MP who was sentenced to 25 years in jail for allegedly leaking information to the press. “We are facing dictatorial rule,” said Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s party (CHP), as he set out on the march. “We don’t want to live in a country where there is no justice. We are saying enough is enough.” Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.