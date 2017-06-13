OSLO (Reuters) – European foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday she was confident the United States would stick to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, despite its protestations to the contrary, as the deal is working.
EU’s Mogherini confident U.S. will stick to Iran nuclear deal
