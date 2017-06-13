Home / MENA / EU’s Mogherini confident U.S. will stick to Iran nuclear deal

EU’s Mogherini confident U.S. will stick to Iran nuclear deal

52 mins ago MENA Comments Off on EU’s Mogherini confident U.S. will stick to Iran nuclear deal

OSLO (Reuters) – European foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday she was confident the United States would stick to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, despite its protestations to the contrary, as the deal is working.
Original Article

Check Also

Iran’s Khamenei blames U.S. for regional instability, creation of Islamic State

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday blamed the United States for instability in the Middle East and said Washington's fight against the Islamic State militant group was "a lie".

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.