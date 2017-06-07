European commission will set out plan to tackle air traffic control strikes

Airlines welcome proposals to reduce €12bn cost of flight disruption by putting pressure on governments and unions in Europe

The European commission is expected to act to reduce the impact of air traffic control strikes, which have disrupted thousands of flights in recent years, with British holidaymakers often badly affected.

Airlines are expecting Brussels to call on member states this week to protect international flights passing over its airspace during strikes.

