EU says no extra emission cuts to fill gap left by US after Paris withdrawal
38 mins ago
Campaigners in call to action as it emerges EU does not intend to make extra cuts to account for US withdrawal from Paris deal
European leaders have been urged to scale up their efforts to tackle climate change as it emerged the EU does not intend to make extra emissions’ cuts to fill the gap left by the withdrawal of the US from the Paris agreement.
At a summit with China in Brussels last week, the EU responded to the decision by Donald Trump to pull out of the historic 2015 pact by vowing to take on a leadership role in the fight to halt global warming.
