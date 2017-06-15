EU gives €5 million to strengthen public services

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 14 June 2017: The EU is to give another €5 million ($5.62 million) to the Stabilisation Facility for Libya (SFL) to improve basic public services, its ambassador Bettina Muscheidt announced today in Tripoli. She made the announcement following a meeting of the SFL’s board today in Tripoli’s Corinthia Hotel. The SFL, […]Original Article
Check Also
LCOG expects Libyan oil production to reach 1.2 million by year-end
By Sami Zaptia. London, 14 June 2017: The chairman of the Libyan Council for Oil and Gas (LCOG), Khaled Ben Othman expects that Libya’s oil production will surpass the one-million-barrel mark by the end of the year. The NOC confirmed yesterday that production is currently at 830,000 bpd. The LCOG represents the Libyan private sector [...]