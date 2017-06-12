Home / World / Emmanuel Macron’s party set for landslide in French parliamentary elections

Emmanuel Macron’s party set for landslide in French parliamentary elections

19 mins ago World Comments Off on Emmanuel Macron’s party set for landslide in French parliamentary elections

Centrist La République En Marche party takes 32% of vote in first round and heads for large majority amid concerns over low turnout

The French president Emmanuel Macron’s new centrist party looks set to take an overwhelming majority in parliament after the first round of elections held on Sunday.

Official final results released early on Monday showed Macron’s one-year-old La République En Marche (Republic on the Move) and ally MoDem winning 32.32% in the first round, ahead of Les Républicains and its allies on 21.56% and the far-right Front National on 13.20%. The Socialist party – the party of Macron’s predecessor Francois Hollande – took just 9.5% of the vote with its allies.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Trump’s state visit to Britain put on hold

US president told Theresa May he did not want trip to go ahead if there were large-scale public protests • Support our journalism by becoming a Guardian supporter or making a contribution Donald Trump has told Theresa May in a phone call he does not want to go ahead with a state visit to Britain until the British public supports him coming. The US president said he did not want to come if there were large-scale protests and his remarks in effect put the visit on hold for some time. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.