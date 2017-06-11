Emmanuel Macron’s party leads exit poll for parliamentary elections
Centrist La République En Marche party on 32% vote share and heading for large majority but concerns over low turnout
The French president Emmanuel Macron’s new centrist party is within reach of an overwhelming majority in parliament after exit polls showed it topping the poll with 32% in the first round on Sunday, but with a low voter turnout.
Macron’s fledgling centrist movement La République En Marche (Republic on the Move) – set up just more than a year ago as a vehicle for him to win the presidency – could, with its centrist allies, go from zero to as many as 430 seats in the 577-seat French national assembly. This would be one of the biggest majorities in post-war France.
