Emmanuel Macron says door to remain in EU is open to Britain

Theresa May says Brexit talks to start next week following talks with French president where security issues and migration were also discussed

The door is still open to Britain remaining in the EU, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, has said in a joint press conference with Theresa May.

In remarks that will be taken as an encouraging sign that there may be room to compromise by opponents of a hard Brexit, the newly elected French leader said that the decision to leave the EU could still be reversed if the UK wished to do so.

