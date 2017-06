The move follows a damning report on workplace culture and a scandal-ridden six months that saw 20 staff fired over harassment and discrimination

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick announced that he would take an indefinite leave of absence on Tuesday as the embattled company released a damning report on its workplace culture that called on the company to “review and reallocate” Kalanick’s responsibilities.

