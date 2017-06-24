Home / MENA / Egypt’s Sisi ratifies agreement transferring Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

Egypt’s Sisi ratifies agreement transferring Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

14 hours ago MENA Comments Off on Egypt’s Sisi ratifies agreement transferring Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ratified a maritime demarcation agreement that sees his country cede sovereignty over two uninhabited Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, the government said in a statement on Saturday.
Original Article

Check Also

Exclusive: Overruling diplomats, U.S. to drop Iraq, Myanmar from child soldiers’ list

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In a highly unusual intervention, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to remove Iraq and Myanmar from a U.S. list of the world's worst offenders in the use of child soldiers, disregarding the recommendations of State Department experts and senior U.S. diplomats, U.S. officials said.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.