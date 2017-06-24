CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ratified a maritime demarcation agreement that sees his country cede sovereignty over two uninhabited Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, the government said in a statement on Saturday.
Egypt’s Sisi ratifies agreement transferring Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia
