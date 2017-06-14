CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt's plan to hand over two uninhabited Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia under an agreement that has caused widespread controversy moved closer to fruition with parliament set to vote on the measure on Wednesday.
Egypt’s parliament to vote on Red Sea islands transfer
