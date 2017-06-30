Dutch mission in Tripoli to have “just one member” for time being

By Hadi Fornaji. Tunis, 30 June 2017: Dutch plans to restore its diplomatic presence in Tripoli are limited for the time being to having a single diplomat there rather than reopening the full embassy, as was earlier suggested. A full-fledged embassy is “still too early” given the current circumstances, Dutch foreign minister Bert Koenders has said. “But this […]Original Article
