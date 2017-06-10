DUP will extract a high price to prop up a Conservative minority
Anti-abortion, anti-same sex marriage and now kingmakers at the heart of government, the Democratic Unionists are poised to take a central role in UK politics, sparking anger and anxiety
It was just as well Theresa May secured her deal with the Democratic Unionist Partyon Saturday evening that puts her back in power inside 10 Downing Street. Because for the DUP even prime ministers in waiting have to hold on until the religiously devout Ulster party gets over the sabbath.
Negotiations between May and the 10-seat strong, potential parliamentary kingmakers in the DUP went to the wireon Saturday night ahead of Sunday – the only day of the week when the party founded by the Rev Ian Paisley refuses on religious grounds to hold political discussions.
