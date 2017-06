Dozens of F-35 fighter jets grounded in US due to oxygen deprivation

US air force cancels flying from Arizona base after pilots experience symptoms resembling hypoxia – a shortage of oxygen to the brain

About a quarter of the F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin have stopped flying until further notice because of irregularities in pilots’ oxygen supplies, the US air force has announced.

Training flights at Arizona’s Luke air force base, where the 55 jets are based, have been grounded indefinitely. There are more than 220 F-35s flying worldwide.

