Dozens killed in two separate attacks in Pakistan on eve of Eid

Suicide car bomber kills 12 in Quetta and twin blasts in Parachinar leave at least 25 dead

At least 37 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in two separate attacks in Pakistan, according to local officials.

Early on Friday, a suicide car bomber killed 12 people in Quetta in the volatile south-west.

