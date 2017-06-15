Donald Trump under investigation for potential obstruction of justice – reports

Federal investigation into Trump campaign’s ties to Russia has expanded to include whether the president tried to thwart it, the Washington Post reports

Donald Trump is reportedly being investigated forobstruction of justice by the special counsel looking into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. This marks the first time that the ongoing investigation, which has hung over Trump since his inauguration, has potentially implicated the president himself.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday night that the federal probe into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia during the 2016 campaign, being overseen by Robert Mueller, has now expanded into whether the president attempted to thwart that investigation.

Continue reading…