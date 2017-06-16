Home / World / Donald Trump to announce new restrictions on Cuba trade and travel

New policy, which does not entirely reverse changes made by Obama, will be announced in Miami on Friday

Donald Trump will on Friday announce new restrictions on trade and travel to Cuba on Friday, but will not entirely reverse Barack Obama’s 2015 rapprochement with Havana.

Diplomatic relations will remain, and so will commercial flights, but travel to Cuba will be more tightly monitored and business will face restrictions aimed at ensuring that Cuban military and intelligence organisations do not benefit.

