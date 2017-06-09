Home / World / Donald Trump lawyers to file complaint against ‘leaker’ James Comey

Donald Trump lawyers to file complaint against ‘leaker’ James Comey

Donald Trump called his former FBI director a “leaker” on Friday, one day after James Comey testified under oath that the president lied about his firing and the FBI in an effort to undermine the agency’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

