Donald Trump ‘100%’ willing to testify about Comey conversations

President says of Comey: ‘No collusion, no obstruction, he’s a leaker’

Trump denies allegations that he asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation

Analysis: Comey has put Trump’s truthfulness centre stage

Donald Trump has declared he is “100%” willing to testify under oath about his interactions with James Comey, insisting the former FBI director was untruthful during his testimony on Capitol Hill.

The US president vehemently denied allegations that he asked Comey to pledge loyalty and drop an investigation into a senior aide. But Trump refused to confirm or deny that recordings of the pair’s conversations exist.

