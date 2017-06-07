Dominican Republic imprisons suspects in Odebrecht case pending trial

SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) – A judge in the Dominican Republic ordered several suspects awaiting trial in a bribery scandal engulfing Brazilian company Odebrecht to be sent to prison on Wednesday until their case is heard. Original Article
