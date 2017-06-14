Home / MENA / Despite Tillerson reassurance, Palestinians not stopping ‘martyr’ payments

21 mins ago

Despite Tillerson reassurance, Palestinians not stopping 'martyr' payments

RAMALLAH (Reuters) – Palestinian officials say there are no plans to stop payments to families of Palestinians killed or wounded carrying out attacks against Israelis, contradicting comments by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
